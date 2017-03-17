New York LIVE: Subaru Ascent concept

Subaru's three-row SUV is about a year out.

Subaru is previewing a forthcoming three-row SUV with a new concept vehicle at the New York auto show.

Called Ascent, the concept will eventually make production under the same name. Subaru will build the Ascent on its latest global platform at the company's Lafayette, Indiana production facility.

The concept vehicle features second-row Captain's Chairs, which will likely be optional on the production Ascent. A second-row bench will likely be standard.

Styling for the Ascent is reminiscent of the company's Outback crossover. The Ascent has a toughened stance, however, which should help it fit in with the three-row SUV crowd.

Powertrain information was not revealed, but a flat-six paired with a continuously variable transmission seems like a safe bet. Some kind of electrified drivetrain could also be offered.

Subaru says the Ascent will go on sale in the North American market sometime in 2018.

Live photos by Brian Williams.