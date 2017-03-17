New York LIVE: Subaru Ascent concept

  • April 12, 2017, 2:03 pm
  • Apr 12, 2017, 2:03 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Subaru's three-row SUV is about a year out.

Subaru is previewing a forthcoming three-row SUV with a new concept vehicle at the New York auto show.

Called Ascent, the concept will eventually make production under the same name. Subaru will build the Ascent on its latest global platform at the company's Lafayette, Indiana production facility.

The concept vehicle features second-row Captain's Chairs, which will likely be optional on the production Ascent. A second-row bench will likely be standard.

Styling for the Ascent is reminiscent of the company's Outback crossover. The Ascent has a toughened stance, however, which should help it fit in with the three-row SUV crowd.

Powertrain information was not revealed, but a flat-six paired with a continuously variable transmission seems like a safe bet. Some kind of electrified drivetrain could also be offered.

RELATED CARS
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru BRZ
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
2017 Subaru WRX STI
2017 Subaru Legacy
2017 Subaru Outback
2017 Subaru WRX
2016 Subaru Impreza
2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

Subaru says the Ascent will go on sale in the North American market sometime in 2018.

Live photos by Brian Williams.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York

Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.   

 5h

Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn

Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power.   http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h

 6h

New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"

The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.    

 7h

Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip

In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License.    http://bit.ly/2oxROLa

 8h

Volkswagen Atlas gets six-year, 72,000-mile warranty

Volkswagen is offering a six-year, 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on the new Atlas and Tiguan. The warranty is transferable, so shoppers who pick up a used SUV are fully covered.    

 9h

Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4

Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.   

 10h

Acura unveils 2018 TLX

Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec.    http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh

 11h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased

Mercedes-Benz has released a dark images that previews the updated 2018 S-Class. The flagship sedan will bow at the Shanghai Auto Show with more tech, new engines, and minor visual tweaks.    

 12h

Dodge Challenger Demon breaks cover with 840 hp

Dodge has finally unveiled the Challenger Demon. It packs an array of tech features usually found on cars built for the drag strip, and an 840-horsepower supercharged V8.   

 13h

Lincoln shows new Navigator

Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction.   http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E

 14h