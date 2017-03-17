New York: Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project

The 'family adventure' crossover has been outfitted with a track system to blast through snow or sand.

Nissan has announced plans to bring the wild Rogue Trail Warrior Project concept to New York this week.

Extending the Winter Warriors concept into the summer months, the Trail Warrior has been modified to run on four Dominator tracks. The 48x30-inch tread modules mount to each hub instead of wheels, providing a much bigger surface area for blasting through snow or sand.

The Rogue's powertrain remains unchanged, delivering 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque.

Befitting the summer trail theme, the crossover boasts LED light bars, a Warn 4K winch, ARB gear basket and a camouflage exterior color scheme.

The track system is available as a standalone accessory from American Track Truck, likely with a price tag higher than a base Nissan Versa.