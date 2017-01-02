Next Bentley SUV going electric?

A high-riding, battery-powered SUV would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.

Bentley has confirmed it will expand its lineup with a second crossover positioned below the Bentayga.

"I can assure you that Bentley -- on the long term view -- will not stay with one model only in the SUV lineup," affirmed company boss Wolfgang Duerheimer during a recent interview with industry trade journal Automotive News.

The news hardly comes as a surprise; the Bentayga (pictured) has been a massive hit for the brand. However, Bentley is concerned about the two SUVs overlapping because it doesn't want to move too far downmarket, so the smaller model could be offered exclusively with an electric drivetrain.

A high-riding, battery-powered Bentley would compete in a completely different segment than the W12-powered Bentayga. Rolf Frech, the head of Bentley's research and development department, also pointed out going electric would lure new buyers into Bentley showrooms.

A decision to move forward with the project hasn't been made yet. Bentley could take a different route and launch a smaller SUV powered by a gasoline-burning engine. Officials have time to weigh the pros and cons of each option because the model won't arrive until after 2020.

What kind of drivetrain the upcoming SUV receives will dictate whether or not the brand expands its lineup with sporty, driver-focused coupe. Automotive News reports Bentley doesn't have the resources needed to develop both an electric model and the production version of the stunning EXP 10 Speed 6 concept shown two years ago at the Geneva show.