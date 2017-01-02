Next Buick Regal surfaces in images from China

Most Discussed
Volvo prices all-new V90 wagon
Volvo's V90 wagon will carry a base price of just under $51,000 with destination. It's available for order now. http://bit.ly/2lJhb8W
Carfax: 63M recalled cars operating without repairs in US
The Takata airbag defect is likely behind the particularly high rates of open recalls in Gulf states and Hawaii. http://bit.ly/2kMmp5H
Fake Toyota Supra brochure stirs powertrain rumors
An alleged brochure for the new Toyota Supra (which was later revealed to be fake) circulated Monday, stirring rumors about the upcoming sports coupe revival's eventual powertrain. According to MotorAuthority, the fake copy was pieced together from a fourth-generation Supra brochure and clips from Japanese enthusiast magazines. http://bit.ly/2kLvOdv
Lamborghini crash at Las Vegas experience track kills two
SpeedVegas has confirmed that a customer and driving instructor were killed in the fiery crash. http://bit.ly/2kLb1a7