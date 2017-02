Next Camaro Z/28 to deliver 700 naturally-aspirated horsepower?

The modernized LT6 and LT7 engines are expected to ditch pushrods and switch to four valves per cylinder.

Just days after General Motors unveiled the new Camaro ZL1 1LE , a fresh report suggests an even more hardcore Z/28 is in the works.A development car spotted by spy photographers last year was initially interpreted as a new Z/28, but it now appears to have been the 1LE undergoing track testing at Germany's Nurburgring.Sources now tell Car and Driver that GM is reserving the Z/28 badge for another new package that could be powered by a new LT6. Engineers are said to have achieved an output of at least 700 horsepower without any help from a supercharger or turbocharger.The modernized small-block V8 is said to ditch pushrods and switch to four valves per cylinder, with dual overhead camshafts, titanium connecting rods and a flat crankshaft. Earlier rumors suggested the company was working on a 7.0-liter mill for the next Z/28, but the current report points to a 5.5-liter displacement.C&D speculates the new engine family will spawn a twin-turbo LT7 edition. The various configurations are expected to power the next generation of Camaros, Corvettes and high-performance Cadillacs.The redesigned Z/28 could surface next year for the 2019 model year. Aside from the impressive engine, the package will presumably bring unique styling and a few extra enhancements to slash lap times.