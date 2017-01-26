Next Chevrolet Corvette to wear a Holden emblem in Australia?

  • Updated January 26, 2017, 7:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

A right-hand drive 'Vette would satisfy Aussies' need for speed.

Production of the V8-powered Commodore is scheduled to end this year, leaving General Motors' Australia-based Holden division without a true sports car for the first time in decades. However, recent trademark applications reveal the gap could soon be filled by a new, Corvette-based model.

Australian magazine Wheels has learned General Motors is spending tens of thousands of dollars trademarking the Corvette logo in Australia. The government has repeatedly rejected the application because the bow-tie found on the right side of the winged emblem is too close to the Red Cross' logo, but GM isn't giving up.

The yet-unnamed model will be based on the eighth-generation Corvette that could debut in April at the New York Auto Show. Chevrolet is keeping its lips sealed about the model, but widespread industry rumors indicate it will ditch the front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout and go mid-engined.

Earlier rumors indicated Chevrolet would send the Camaro Down Under to fill in for the Commodore, but a Holden spokesman told Motor Authority that the coupe is only designed for left-hand drive markets. A Corvette-based Holden -- or simply a Holden-badged Corvette -- would fill a gaping hole in the company's lineup while helping the 'Vette go global for the first time.

Get More Car Info

Note: 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h