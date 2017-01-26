Next Chevrolet Corvette to wear a Holden emblem in Australia?

A right-hand drive 'Vette would satisfy Aussies' need for speed.

Production of the V8-powered Commodore is scheduled to end this year, leaving General Motors' Australia-based Holden division without a true sports car for the first time in decades. However, recent trademark applications reveal the gap could soon be filled by a new, Corvette-based model.

Australian magazine Wheels has learned General Motors is spending tens of thousands of dollars trademarking the Corvette logo in Australia. The government has repeatedly rejected the application because the bow-tie found on the right side of the winged emblem is too close to the Red Cross' logo, but GM isn't giving up.

The yet-unnamed model will be based on the eighth-generation Corvette that could debut in April at the New York Auto Show. Chevrolet is keeping its lips sealed about the model, but widespread industry rumors indicate it will ditch the front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout and go mid-engined.

Earlier rumors indicated Chevrolet would send the Camaro Down Under to fill in for the Commodore, but a Holden spokesman told Motor Authority that the coupe is only designed for left-hand drive markets. A Corvette-based Holden -- or simply a Holden-badged Corvette -- would fill a gaping hole in the company's lineup while helping the 'Vette go global for the first time.

Note: 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.