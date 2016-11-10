Most Discussed

Next-gen Nissan Leaf to bow in September

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 3:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

Previous rumors suggest the new Leaf will catch up with the Chevrolet Bolt in terms of driving range.

Nissan has reportedly confirmed plans to debut the next-generation Leaf this summer.
The EV was recently updated with a larger 30-kWh battery for the 2016 model year, elevating its EPA range from 84 miles to 107 miles. Despite the upgrade, sales were down by nearly 19 percent in the US market last year.

To keep its leading role in the segment, Nissan will likely have to offer the next Leaf with a larger battery to compete with modern long-range EVs, such as the Chevrolet Bolt and upcoming Tesla Model 3, that can drive for more than 200 miles on a single charge.

To avoid losing current Leaf owners while it readies the next-gen Model, the company will allow lease extensions for certain customers and waive lease payments for up to three months, according to Autoblog.

The redesigned Leaf is scheduled to make its first public appearance in September, with sales beginning by the end of the year.

