Next Lexus LS to bow in Detroit

Lexus will unveil its fifth-generation LS in Detroit.

Lexus has announced that it will unveil an all-new version of its LS flagship sedan at the 2017 North American Auto Show in Detroit.

Lexus says the fifth-generation of its LS sedan will ride on the company's global architecture for luxury vehicles (GA-L). That rear-wheel drive platform has already been put to use in the LC 500 coupe; the LS will ride on a stretched version of the LC's platform.

Lexus is keeping other details about the new LS a secret until the start of the Detroit show, but the automaker promises a "coupe-like silhouette" and luxurious interior with "visionary technology." The LS is expected to be motivated by a V8 engine, with a hydrogen drivetrain a possibility in a few years. That model could replace today's LS hybrid.

A single teaser image shows the new LS will adhere to Lexus' latest design language. The big sedan will feature Lexus' signature spindle grille and aggressive headlamps.

The Detroit show is a natural fit for the new LS. Lexus launched the original LS as the Detroit auto show in 1989, which also marked Lexus' entrance into the United States market.