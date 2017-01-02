Next McLaren Super Series boasts folding driver display

The gauges flip down and out of sight, leaving a simpler thin strip of essential information.

McLaren's next Super Series will integrate a unique folding digital gauge cluster.

The latest teaser video shows the Folding Driver Display in action. In full display mode, drivers can view the complete range of information on a traditional upright TFT screen. Switching to slim mode flips the large display out of the way.

The slim display provides a narrow strip of essential information including current gear, engine rpm and speed. McLaren suggests the strip provides the ideal presentation for a track, minimizing distraction and simplifying the organization of visual information.

"The Folding Driver Display is revolutionary in offering both a choice of information shown and physical position, seamlessly complementing driver preferences while at the same time furnishing a glorious piece of engineering theatre," says McLaren development director Mark Vinnels.

The teaser campaign will likely continue as McLaren gets closer to revealing the redesigned Super Series in Geneva.