Next Mercedes compacts to inaugurate new engines

The 1.2- and 1.4-liter units are being developed jointly by Mercedes-Benz and Renault-Nissan.

Mercedes-Benz's next-generation compact models will usher in a brand-new generation of engines, according to a recent report.

Called M282 internally, the gasoline-burning four-cylinder is being developed jointly by Mercedes and industrial partner Renault-Nissan. At launch, the family will include two engines: a smaller one with a displacement of 1.2 liters, and a bigger 1.4-liter unit. Torque and horsepower figures haven't been made public yet.

The M282 engine is tentatively scheduled to make its debut next year under the hood of the fourth-generation A-Class. It will also equip the models that will replace the B-Class, the GLA, and the CLA, plus three additional cars set to join Mercedes' compact portfolio in the coming years.

A separate report confirms the German automaker's next compact models will get some form of electrification. While the tiny 1.2-liter likely won't be a powerhouse on its own, it might become the central component of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

RELATED CARS 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

British magazine Autocar points out the M282 is being designed for transversal applications, meaning it's unlikely to find its way into the engine bay of bigger models like the C-Class. However, expect to find it under the hood of several Renault, Nissan, Dacia, and even Infiniti models.

Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan pictured. Photos by Ronan Glon.