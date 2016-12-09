Next Mercedes E Coupe getting range-topping E50 variant

  • Updated December 9, 2016, 6:23 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The E-Class Coupe won't get AMG's 4.0-liter V8.

Mercedes-AMG is developing a sporty, range-topping version of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe. The model is set to inaugurate the E50 nameplate.

While the brand-new E63 sedan (pictured) benefits from a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 rated at over 600 horsepower, the E50 is expected to receive the new 3.0-liter straight-six engine that Mercedes is currently fine-tuning. In this application the six will make 402 horsepower thanks in part to the use of an electric turbocharger that virtually eliminates turbo lag.

Nearly every version of the next-gen E Coupe will ship with an automatic transmission. British magazine Autocar has learned the E50 will exclusively be offered with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Performance specifications haven't been announced yet.

Visually, the E50 will stand out from lesser versions of the E-Class Coupe thanks to a muscular, model-specific body kit. It will be the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive member of the lineup. As of writing, AMG isn't planning on stuffing its twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder under the hood of the two-door E.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is scheduled to make its official debut next month during the Detroit Auto Show. We might have to wait until the Geneva show to see the E50 model, however.

  

