Next Mercedes-AMG CLA45 to top 400 horsepower?

Mercedes-AMG engineers have reportedly developed an even more potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for the next-generation A45 and CLA45

The 2.0-liter mill already produces 375 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,250 rpm, thanks to a twin-scroll turbocharger that provides up to 26.1 psi of boost.

Speaking to CarAdvice at the recent New York auto show, AMG head Tobias Moers suggested the company is working on an "all-new" 2.0-liter engine for the A45.

"We don't want to give a tip or an advantage to our competitors, but we do need to be over 300kW [402 horsepower] - that's the new standard," he said.

The executive also hints at an electrically-driven compressor, "but maybe not in that first version." The comments suggest engineers have squeezed an extra 25 ponies from the new 2.0-liter mill without using an electric boost system, though such technology could certainly help expand the power band for more torque at low rpm.

"You have to pick your fights, regarding the environment for example. It's also hard for me to say which model will be the first to get an electric turbine," Moers added. "That is still years away."

The report speculates the next-generation A45 could be on track for a 2018 debut. Whenever it does arrive, a redesigned CLA45 could be just around the corner for US customers.