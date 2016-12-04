Next Mercedes-Benz SL to offer four seats?

Mercedes-Benz has another surprise in store for SL enthusiasts.

A new report coming out of Germany finds the next generation of the Mercedes-Benz SL could offer space for four passengers, a first in the nameplate's decades-long history.

The next SL is being developed jointly by Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG. It will share its modular, front-mid-engined platform with the model that will replace the current GT, and it will be much sportier than the version currently found in showrooms (pictured).

The next SL will retain its predecessor's power-folding metal hardtop, but German magazine Auto Bild has learned it will debut as a four-seater. Mercedes is allegedly adding a rear seat in order to differentiate the SL from the convertible GT that was introduced recently.

The three-pointed star brand has another surprise in store for enthusiasts: the next SL could be the first to offer 4Matic four-wheel drive, according to the same source. The system would most likely be offered at an extra cost, and rear-wheel drive would remain the standard configuration.

An earlier report finds power will be provided by a brand new turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will debut next year under the hood of the facelifted S-Class. The SL 300 will get 365 horsepower, while the SL 400 will benefit from a 435-horsepower evolution of the mill.

The next model up in the SL hierarchy will be the SL 500, which will use a 455-horsepower version of Mercedes-AMG's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Two full-blown AMG-tuned models (including a V12-powered range-topper) will join the lineup a little later in the production run.

The next Mercedes-Benz SL won't arrive until 2020, so we're taking these early rumors with a grain of salt. More concrete details about the roadster will emerge in the years to come.