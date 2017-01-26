Next Supra to join Toyota's Gazoo sub-brand?

  • Updated January 26, 2017, 1:54 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Supra could be Gazoo's halo model.

Toyota's born-again Supra will allegedly join the new, performance-oriented Gazoo sub-brand.

The information comes as a surprise, but it was confirmed to British magazine Autocar by Koei Saga, the sub-division's boss. It's unclear whether it will be badged Gazoo Supra, or Toyota Supra Gazoo.

Toyota wants Gazoo to become a full-blown performance division, much like Ford Performance, BMW M, and Mercedes-AMG. Enthusiasts have been waiting for a new Supra since the last-generation model was axed in 2002, so the coupe is Gazoo's ideal flagship model because it's sure to draw attention all over the globe.

Earlier rumors indicate the Supra - which is being developed jointly with BMW - will use an evolution of the brand new V6 engine that debuted under the hood of the 2018 Lexus LS. High-end models will prove and once for all that hybrids don't have to be boring with a powerful gasoline-electric drivetrain. Additional technical specifications haven't been released yet.

Regardless of what it's called, the next Toyota Supra is expected to debut at a major auto show in 2018, meaning it could land in showrooms in time for the 2019 model year.

The Gazoo division's first model is a hot-rodded, 210-horsepower Yaris aimed right at the Fiesta ST. Partially revealed a few weeks ago, the model is scheduled to greet the public for the first time in March during the Geneva Auto Show.

  

