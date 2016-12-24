There's no indication that Toyota will ask BMW to develop the Corolla's chassis and suspension system; don't expect it to out-handle the Mazda3. The next-generation model will shift to the modular Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that already underpins the fourth-generation Prius, and it will retain roughly the same footprint as the current model (pictured).
We won't see the next Corolla until 2018 at the earliest, so Toyota has plenty of time to figure out which engine(s) it will borrow from its industrial partner.
A BMW-powered Corolla sounds odd, but stranger things have happened. The Munich-based firm's 2.4-liter turbodiesel straight-six engine was installed under the hood of Lincoln's Continental sedan and Mark VII coupe during the mid-1980s in a bid to fend off growing competition from Mercedes-Benz. Sales were dismal at best, and Lincoln quickly pulled the plug on the project.
