Next Volkswagen Jetta coming this year

  • May 7, 2017, 5:16 am
  • May 7, 2017, 5:16 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Jetta is one of five new models Volkswagen will begin building this year.

A product roadmap shown during a presentation sheds insight into what we'll see from Volkswagen in the coming months.

During the first half of 2017, the Wolfsburg-based brand started building the Atlas, the Arteon, and the long-wheelbase variant of the second-generation Tiguan. The product plan reveals the next new model is the Polo, a city car positioned between the up! and the Golf.

Polo production is scheduled to begin next month, meaning it will likely make its debut online in the coming weeks. It won't be much of a surprise because we've already seen pictures of it with virtually no camouflage.

The first T-Roc will roll off the production line in August. The T-Roc is a new addition to the Volkswagen portfolio, one designed to slot below the Tiguan as the company's smallest soft-roader. Like the Polo, it will break cover at this year's Frankfurt Auto Show.

The plug-in Phideon and the Virtus listed in the product plan are minor debuts, especially compared to the other models Volkswagen has in the pipeline. The Phideon PHEV is an electrified variant of an existing model built and sold exclusively in China, while the Virtus is essentially a Polo with a trunk instead of a hatch. Move along, folks, nothing to see.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

The all-new Touareg is scheduled to appear in November. It's no longer Volkswagen's biggest SUV -- that honor now goes to the aforementioned Atlas -- but it will remain the company's most luxurious and most expensive model in the foreseeable future. Again, we've already seen the upcoming Touareg with very little camouflage so we know its design will be inspired by the T-Prime GTE concept shown in Beijing last year.

Finally, the last new Volkswagen of 2017 is the next Jetta. Insiders suggest it will ride on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform, but that's about all we know about it at this point.

Production is scheduled to kick off in North America in December, so we'll likely see it in the metal during next year's edition of the Detroit Auto Show.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
The 10 Best Luxury SUVs and Crossovers You Can Buy Today
Review: 2013 Acura ILX 2.4 Premium
Next-gen VW Phaeton to debut in Detroit?
Details emerge on VW's upcoming budget brand
First Drive: 2015 Volkswagen Passat (Euro-spec) [Review]
Review: 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI
VW makes sweeping infotainment, safety system upgrades for 2016
The VW TDI shake-up: What we know so far
The Dead List: Eight cars that won't live to see 2017
Volkswagen bets on crossovers for US recovery

Now

Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant

Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins.   http://detne.ws/2qCytKl

 1h

Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?

The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix.   http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD

 21h

Shaq buys Ford F-650

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys.   http://bit.ly/2qLLluP

 23h

Tesla Model Y getting new platform

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd

 1d

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 1d

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 1d

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 1d

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 2d

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 2d

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 2d