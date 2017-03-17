NHTSA closes Ford Edge 'door ajar' investigation

Most Discussed
Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion
Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers. http://bit.ly/2odPuG1
Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape
A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company. http://bit.ly/2njeNIU
Next-gen Dacia Duster to debut in Frankfurt?
The second generation of the hot-selling Dacia Duster will greet the public for the first time this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show, according to a recent report. The new model will ride on an evolution of its predecessor's platform. http://bit.ly/2njjXoh
Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints
A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators. http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj
VW-owned SEAT confirms flagship SUV
Volkswagen's Spanish SEAT division has confirmed plans to introduce a flagship SUV next year. Built in Wolfsburg, the model will be closely related to the U.S.-spec 2018 Tiguan. http://bit.ly/2obBP24
Bentley Bentayga ends up in FL scrapyard
A Bentley Bentayga worth over a quarter of a million dollars is sitting in a Florida junkyard. Jalopnik reports the SUV was stolen and the owner was paid out before it was recovered, so it received a salvage title. Bidding currently stands at $112,000. http://bit.ly/2obpmLG