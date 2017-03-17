NHTSA closes Ford Edge 'door ajar' investigation

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 11:30 am
  •         by Justin King

The agency will not push for a recall, as the door latches themselves continue to work properly despite an apparent glitch with the electrical sensors.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed its investigation into Ford Edge 'door ajar' complaints.


The 2011-2013 model has been subject to complaints claiming the 'door ajar' light stays on continuously, whether the door is latched properly or left unlatched accidentally.

"Reported safety consequences as a result of this issue include doors opening while driving (because doors were initially not latched properly), doors cannot be locked while driving, and the interior dome lights staying on continuously," the agency notes.

Ford traced the issue to contaminated electrical contacts on the switch that determines if the door is open or closed. The body control module sends a 'wetting' current to the switch when the door is closed, helping keep the electrical contacts clean. However, after the 2011 model year, the Edge BCM strategy was changed to reduce the current by more than 75 percent.

"Over time, this low level of current is not sufficient to keep the switch contacts clean and contamination build up causes them to fail as described above," the NHTSA says.

The agency has received nearly 2,000 complaints related to the door ajar lights. In 14 instances, owners claimed the door opened while driving. In most cases, the door was opened by an occupant (often by children) because the door was not locked. Only one injury was reported, allegedly caused to the shoulder after repeatedly slamming the door to get the light to turn off.

"After reviewing all available data, an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety has not been identified," the NHTSA concluded. "The door latches themselves continue to function properly, remaining securely latched until acted upon by a driver or passenger."

The agency suggests the child safety locks continue to function properly, allowing parents to prevent the rear doors from opening via the inside door handles.
