"All eight incidents involve severe fires that rapidly engulfed the vehicles," the NHTSA investigation documents note.
Six complaints claim the fires were preceded by smoke, check engine light illumination or unusual noise while driving. In the other two cases, the fires were not detected until the vehicles were stopped.
The agency will now complete a preliminary evaluation to determine if a deeper inquiry and engineering analysis are warranted. If the investigation leads to a recall, it could affect approximately 43,000 vehicles sold in the US market.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>