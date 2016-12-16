"Drunk driving crashes are no accident - they are 100 percent preventable. They all connect back to human choices and errors, but we're not stopping there," said NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind. "With the help of our safety partners we're looking at a technological path forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving."
The NHTSA and the state of Virginia have provided an additional $5.1 million to help further develop and deploy DADSS. The commitment appears to be in addition to a $21 million provision included last year in a transportation spending bill.
DADSS differs from existing ignition interlock systems by attempting to 'unobtrusively' measure a driver's BAC and preventing the vehicle from starting if the driver's BAC is over .08. One method involves a finger scanner build into the ignition button. Another passively detects alcohol in exhaled air, claiming to isolate the driver's measurement from a drunk passenger.
The NHTSA last year presented DADSS as something that could be "an option available to vehicle owners," however Rosekind's vision of a world without drunk driving would only be achievable if the technology is mandatory on all vehicles and cannot be easily duped by clever drunks.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>