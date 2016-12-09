NHTSA pushes for faster Takata repairs

  • Updated December 9, 2016, 5:53 pm
  •         by Justin King

An amended order places new deadlines for parts availability and repair completion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued an amended order aimed at accelerating the pace of Takata recall repairs.


The revised decree places new deadlines for parts availability and repair completion, affecting millions of vehicles that integrate potentially dangerous airbag inflators.

Consistent with the original orders, automakers and suppliers will be required to first address the most at-risk vehicles. Failures have been blamed on humidity exposure over years, associating the highest risk with the oldest vehicles in the most high-humidity regions.

"The amended order will speed up the availability of replacement air bags, and continues to prioritize the highest risk vehicles to protect the traveling public," said US Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

The agency suggests there are 46 million recalled airbag inflators in 29 million vehicles in the US. The amended order expands the population to 64-69 million inflators in 42 million recalled vehicles over the next three years. All frontal Takata inflators using non-desiccated phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant will eventually be replaced.

As of last week, automakers have repaired only 12.5 million inflators. The NHTSA is seeking an unprecedented 100 percent recall completion rate, which may prove difficult to achieve.

The NTHSA admits that the Takata defect represents the largest and most complex safety recall in US history. The agency is working to increase awareness with advertising campaigns and even a five-state bus tour through the highest risk areas.

Ruptured airbag inflators have been blamed for at least 11 deaths and around 180 injuries so far in the US.

  

