NHTSA pushes for V2V communication on all new vehicles

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 4:39 pm
  •         by Justin King

A new proposal could make the technology mandatory by 2023.

The US Department of Transportation has announced a new proposal that aims to accelerate deployment of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications technology.


Automakers regularly announce advancements and new experimental trials for such technology. Companies have remained reluctant to bring V2V to market, however, without any government mandates or a common technical framework to ensure compatibility between brands.

The DoT proposal would require V2V technology on all new light-duty vehicles, while paving the way for standardization across the industry.

"V2V and automated vehicle technologies each hold great potential to make our roads safer, and when combined, their potential is untold," says NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind.

V2V technology centers around short-range wireless communication, allowing vehicles to share their location, speed and direction with nearby vehicles. In theory, the information can help identify potential conflicts even if drivers cannot visually see another vehicle that poses a collision risk. Aside from the obvious benefits at traffic lights, the DoT suggests such technology can make it safer to pass on a two-lane road or make left turns across oncoming traffic.

Separately, the NHTSA will soon issue guidance for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications. Audi is among the first companies to implement V2I in production cars, recently launching a system that provides traffic-light status information on the instrument cluster for certain new vehicles operating in Las Vegas.

"NHTSA estimates that safety applications enabled by V2V and V2I could eliminate or mitigate the severity of up to 80 percent of non-impaired crashes, including crashes at intersections or while changing lanes," the DoT said in a statement.

The agencies are accepting public comment for 90 days before moving forward with the rule-making process.

  

