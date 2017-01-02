Ford Explorer owners continue to report exhaust smell in cabin

  • Updated February 15, 2017, 12:41 pm
  •         by Justin King

A recent media report identified 450 complaints in the NHTSA database, a three-fold increase over the 150 complaints that prompted an ongoing inquiry.

The Ford Explorer has received renewed attention for complaints of apparent exhaust fumes inside the cabin.
Get More Car Info


The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration first began investigating the claims in 2014. Ford drafted a pair of service bulletins to address the issue, one focused on climate-control management and another for supplemental sealing, but the agency launched a second inquiry in July 2016 as the number of complaints climbed to more than 150.

A CBS investigative report now claims to have identified around 450 complaints, including similar reports from 2016 and 2017 models that were not included in the initial investigations.

One owner claimed to smell "nauseating gas" whenever the SUV accelerates for a few seconds with the engine over 3,400rpm. The NHTSA complaints frequently claim the problem is worst when climbing grades or merging onto highways when the AC system is set to recirculation mode.

CBS uncovered a 2015 deposition in which a Ford representative allegedly blamed the concerning behavior on an unresolved "design issue," suggesting the service bulletins have not proven completely effective in some cases.

"In rare circumstances, there have been instances where customers detected an exhaust odor in Explorers," the company said in a statement, arguing that it poses no safety risk.

CBS identified several class-action lawsuits related to the complaints, including a suit filed by a Newport Beach police officer who passed out behind the wheel of his 2014 Explorer patrol vehicle and crashed into a tree.
  

Now

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 2m

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 5m

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 1h

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 3h

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 8h

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 9h

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 10h

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 10h

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 11h

Jaguar updates XE for 2018

Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.   

 11h