NHTSA to review Ford's engine fire recall

  • April 6, 2017, 3:49 pm
  • Apr 6, 2017, 3:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company plans to add a coolant level sensor, but the 'fix' does not address why the engines are experiencing coolant loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has promised to review Ford's recent recall of around 230,000 vehicles powered by 1.6-liter GTDI engines.

The company received dozens of reports alleging engine compartment fires due to cracked cylinder heads, which allow oil to leak onto hot components and ignite. The cracked heads were associated with loss of coolant and subsequent overheating.

Ford decided to remedy the defect by adding a coolant level sensor, alerting drivers when the coolant needs filled. The fix does not address why the engines are losing coolant, however.

Responding to inquiries from the Associated Press, the NHTSA said it would review the recall and "take appropriate action as necessary."

Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt argues that the level sensor is sufficient to address the safety concern.

"You would stay informed as to how much coolant you have in the engine," she said. "That would address the unique risk of the cylinder head cracking."

The campaign affects the 2014 Escape, 2014-2015 Fiesta ST, 2013-2014 Fusion and the 2013-2015 Transit Connect.

