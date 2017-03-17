NHTSA to review Ford's engine fire recall

Most Discussed
Aston Martin preps former military hangar to build DBX
The Ministry of Defense facility in St Athan will be used to build the DBX in 2019, requiring 750 additional workers in South Wales. "It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base," says CEO Andy Palmer.
Ford's new cot will put your car-crazy baby to sleep at home.
Ford has developed a cot that can simulate the experience of being driven around in a car, saving the parents of sleepless children the hassle of an improvised bedtime road trip. The "Max Motor Dreams" cot simulates the motion, engine noise, and the outdoor lighting of a nighttime drive, soothing drive-happy infants to sleep without ever leaving the house, Ford says. http://bit.ly/2nggsAC
2017 Honda Civic Si to boast 205 horsepower
Honda released a video today introducing the production 2017 Civic Si, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque. Not much more has been revealed ahead of its official debut in New York next week, but the video contains footage of the new sport compact being tossed around a track. http://bit.ly/2ngOpkA
Startup Rivian Automotive gets tax breaks from Illinois
Illinois has awarded startup Rivian Automotive $49.5 million in tax credits. The company aims to manufacture self-driving electric cars in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. http://bit.ly/2nesgDp
Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro
American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds. http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy
Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms
Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving. http://bit.ly/2nENiXn
Lucid Motors details factory plans
EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019. http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB