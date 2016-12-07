NICB discovers "mystery device" for stealing cars

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 3:35 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Car thieves are getting high-tech.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has announced the discovery of a so-called "mystery device" that's being used by criminals to steal vehicles with pushbutton ignitions.


The mystery device works in two stages. First, it detects the signal from a vehicle's key fob from a distance up to about 10 feet. That information can then be transfer to another "relay box," which allows the thief to open the vehicle's doors and start the engine.

The NICB teamed up with used car retailer CarMax to evaluate the effectiveness of the mystery device. The NICB used the device on 35 different makes and models of vehicles and successfully gained access to 19 of them. Of those, the NCIB was able to drive away in 18, 12 of which were able to be restarted after the ignition was turned off.

The NCIB has no data on how many vehicles may have been stolen using a mystery device because no evidence is left behind. However, the NCIB has been warning about the dangers of such a device since 2014.

"We've now seen for ourselves that these devices work," said NICB President and CEO Joe Wehrle. "Maybe they don't work on all makes and models, but certainly on enough that car thieves can target and steal them with relative ease. And the scary part is that there's no warning or explanation for the owner. Unless someone catches the crime on a security camera, there's no way for the owner or the police to really know what happened. Many times, they think the vehicle has been towed."

The NICB acquired the device via a "third-party security expert from an overseas company." It's intended use is to discover vulnerability in various vehicles' systems, but can be obviously dangerous in the wrong hands.

Cybersecurity has been a hot topic in the automotive industry, and the NCIB's report is likely only to intensify those discussions. Vehicle hacking has become a real concern, and one that the industry will have to tackle head on.

Cadillac CT6 push button shown for visual purposes only.

  

