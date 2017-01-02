Nio EP9 EV sets autonomous lap record at 160 mph [Video]

  • Updated February 27, 2017, 11:37 am
  •         by Justin King

A human driver was still more than 20 percent faster than the autonomous driving system.

NextEV claims its Nio EP9 electric supercar set several records at the Circuit of the Americas race track in Auston, Texas.


The EP9 recently lapped the circuit autonomously without any interventions in a time of 2m 40.33s, reaching a top speed of 160 mph. The achievement is billed as "the world's fastest autonomous lap."

With 1,342-horsepower delivered to all wheels via four motors with individual gearboxes, the EP9 really shines when a trained driver is behind the wheel. Its human-piloted time dropped to 2m 11.30s, with a top speed of 170 mph, allegedly beating all other "production car" lap times at COTA.

The company also claims the "fastest electric car in the world" title at the Nurburgring Nordschliefe, with a 7m 05.12s best lap. Unencumbered by corners, the car is said to reach 194 mph.

When driving on public roads, owners can expect to drive for around 265 miles. An interchangeable battery system can be refilled in 45 minutes.

The claims will likely stir a bit of controversy, as the EP9 'production' run consists of just six units sold to investors. The China company plans to use funds to launch a more affordable electric car, expected to appear sometime this year.


