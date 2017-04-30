NISMO seeks to add models to its lineup, possibly a pickup

Most Discussed
Germany takes on Italy and Australia in a sports sedan shootout
Australian publication CarAdvice has rounded up an Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, a Mercedes-AMG C63 S, a BMW M3, and a HSV GTSR W1 to find out which one takes the acceleration crown. The winner isn't one of the usual suspects. http://bit.ly/2ptNQli
Kia won't replace Forte Koup
Kia won't replace the two-door version of the Forte. The Koup will be dropped from the brand's catalog after the remaining cars sitting unsold on dealer lots are spoken for. Pricing starts at about $19,000, which makes the Forte Koup one of the cheapest coupes on the market today. http://bit.ly/2ptJRp1
Tesla wants to shoot your car underground at 124 mph
Tesla founder Elon Musk has released a video that illustrates his vision for a sophisticated network of underground tunnels. Cars travel on pods at up to 124 mph, which promises to drastically reduce travel times and congestion in crowded areas like Los Angeles. Musk created The Boring Company to move forward with the project, but he acknowledges there are several significant hurdles to clear before his concept becomes a reality. http://bit.ly/2psG8Ii
Elon Musk previews Tesla semi
Elon Musk has released the first official image of Tesla's upcoming semi truck. Presumably all-electric, the futuristic-looking truck will make its debut in September. http://bit.ly/2ph1cDe
Next Nissan Leaf could get 250-mile range
Nissan has big changes in store for the next-generation Leaf, which is scheduled to debut before the end of the year. The battery-powered model is expected to offer between 200 and 250 miles of range in its most basic configuration. A 300-mile range is attainable by 2020, according to Green Car Reports. http://bit.ly/2pfFXBK
Lexus open to launching new wagon
Lexus hasn't ruled out building another station wagon, the company has confirmed. Officials are trying to find ways to prevent passenger car sales from collapsing as customers flock towards crossovers and SUVs. http://bit.ly/2pfwNFa
BMW preparing U.S.-spec 5 Series diesel
BMW will introduce a diesel-powered variant of the 5 Series before the end of the year, a company spokesman has confirmed. Named 540d, the model use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six rated at over 260 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2pfvFS8
GM scores record profit on strong truck sales
General Motors reported record first-quarter profits Friday, thanks largely to strong sales of tricks, SUVs and crossovers. Reuters reports that GM shares dropped slightly despite a pretax profit of 8.2 percent--the company's best-ever first-quarter margin either before or after its 2009 bankruptcy. http://reut.rs/2pdxWNl