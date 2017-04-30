NISMO seeks to add models to its lineup, possibly a pickup

Nissan's in-house performance brand is expanding its presence around the globe.

A NISMO pickup may be in the works, as part of Nissan's performance division's expansion efforts to double the number of models in its portfolio.

Speaking at a press conference in Japan this week, NISMO CEO Takao Katagiri said he wanted to increase sales of NISMO-branded vehicles from the current 15,000 to 100,000 globally by 2020. According to Automotive News, this would entail opening specialized NISMO dealerships, of which 26 already exist in Japan, as well as performance driving academies in the US.

Since the 80s, Nissan Motorsports has been responsible for the automaker's racing program, and aftermarket tuning parts for Nissan cars. In the 90s, NISMO released complete road cars based on Nissan Skylines with every aspect, from engine to suspension, tuned by its engineers.

Current NISMO products range from cars with true performance enhancements like the NISMO products of old — the 600-horsepower NISMO GT-R, or NISMO Juke RS for instance — to lesser models consisting mostly of an appearance package and suspension tweaks, like the NISMO Sentra. Other models with the NISMO touch include the 370Z and Juke in the US, to the Note and March in other parts of the world. That's where the pickup comes in. It may also be joined by NISMO-tuned crossovers and minivans, even.

While the US and Europe will be the initial focus, Katagiri said that NISMO could expand to China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America as well.