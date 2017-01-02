Nissan begins autonomous vehicle testing in Europe

  • Updated February 28, 2017, 10:56 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Nissan is one step closer to a driverless future.

In a ramp up to its first commercially available autonomous vehicle, Nissan is conducting rear-world testing of an autonomous drive prototype on the streets of London.
Nissan is using an all-electric LEAF as its rolling autonomous car testbed, upholding the company's "zero-emission, zero-fatality future for mobility" mission. The LEAF has been equipped with high-tech features like millimeter wave radar, laser scanners, cameras, high-speed computer chips, and a specialized HMI (Human Machine Interface).

"Innovation and ingenuity is at the heart of the Nissan brand and its people," said Takao Asami, senior vice president, Research and Advanced Engineering at Nissan. "This test of Nissan's forthcoming autonomous drive technology in the demanding conditions of London streets underlines our commitment to delivering Nissan Intelligent Mobility to our customers."

Nissan has already completed similar public demonstration in the United States and Japan.

Nissan will eventually offer autonomous driving capabilities to the general public in the form of its ProPILOT system. Nissan plans to launch the initial version of ProPILOT in the U.S. and China in 2018. That system will be capable of multi-lane autonomous highway driving. A more advanced system, set to launch in 2020, will be able to navigate urban roads and intersections.
