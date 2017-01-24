Nissan, BMW partner with EVgo to expand charging stations in US

The latest initiative will help build an extra 50 charging stations this year, adding to hundreds of existing sites.

Nissan and BMW have partnered with EVgo to help build more charging stations across the US.EVgo already claims to operate the nation's largest public DC fast-charger network, with no less than 668 stations currently distributed throughout the 50 states.The partnership is credited with helping build 174 of the 50kW stations in 33 different states. Additional funds will be used to establish at least 50 more sites before the end of the year.Each location is equipped with both a CHAdeMO and SAE Combo connector, supporting both the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3. Both models can be charged up to 80 percent in as little as 25-30 minutes.Like Tesla's hundreds of Supercharger stations in the US, the EVgo sites are strategically located near shopping centers and restaurants along well-traveled routes. When the partnership-subsidized stations are complete, more than 90 percent of Leaf and i3 owners will be near an EVgo charging location.