Nissan chief Ghosn downplays Trump-fueled 'fears, nervousness'

  • Updated January 6, 2017, 3:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company plans to "adapt to any situation" as long as the same rules apply to everybody.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has downplayed the significance of Donald Trump's incoming presidency.


The executive suggests the president-elect has driven more "fears, nervousness" than real changes, as Trump's administration is still a few weeks away from entering the White House.

Trump has called for a renegotiation of NAFTA and tariffs on vehicles that are sent from US factories to Mexico. He had initially focused on US-based automakers, namely Ford and General Motors, however a Thursday Twitter post added Toyota to the list, criticizing the Japanese company for planning to build a new factory in Mexico.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler are preparing to open a joint production facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. Recent reports suggest Nissan is backing down from its plans to build a new compact Infiniti model at the plant, however the decision is said to have preceded Trump's campaign.

Ghosn suggests Nissan will "adapt to any situation as long as it's one rule for everybody," according to quotes from a CES event attended by The Detroit News. He suggests all automakers are going to be "watching very carefully" to identify any potential new rules, particularly in the North American market.

The executive suggests Nissan has experience dealing with countries that force automakers to build cars locally. He points out that 95 percent of cars sold in China are produced there, while India's domestic production numbers are even higher.


  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h