Nissan chief Ghosn downplays Trump-fueled 'fears, nervousness'

The company plans to "adapt to any situation" as long as the same rules apply to everybody.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has downplayed the significance of Donald Trump's incoming presidency.The executive suggests the president-elect has driven more "fears, nervousness" than real changes, as Trump's administration is still a few weeks away from entering the White House.Trump has called for a renegotiation of NAFTA and tariffs on vehicles that are sent from US factories to Mexico. He had initially focused on US-based automakers, namely Ford and General Motors, however a Thursday Twitter post added Toyota to the list, criticizing the Japanese company for planning to build a new factory in Mexico The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler are preparing to open a joint production facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. Recent reports suggest Nissan is backing down from its plans to build a new compact Infiniti model at the plant, however the decision is said to have preceded Trump's campaign.Ghosn suggests Nissan will "adapt to any situation as long as it's one rule for everybody," according to quotes from a CES event attended by The Detroit News . He suggests all automakers are going to be "watching very carefully" to identify any potential new rules, particularly in the North American market.The executive suggests Nissan has experience dealing with countries that force automakers to build cars locally. He points out that 95 percent of cars sold in China are produced there, while India's domestic production numbers are even higher.