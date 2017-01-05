Most Discussed

Other Juke Stories

Other Nissan Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Nissan combats phone-distracted driving with centuries-old tech

  • May 7, 2017, 2:01 pm
  • May 7, 2017, 2:01 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

It's a Faraday cage for your armrest.

Nissan has developed a novel yet so-obvious-why-didn't-we-think-of-that-before ways to keep drivers from checking their phones while behind the wheel.

The Nissan Signal Shield is a center console lined with metal, which blocks incoming and outgoing cell signals. You simply place your phone inside it and you'll stop getting annoying beeps alerting you about your second cousin's workout. If that technology sounds familiar, that's because it's a Faraday cage.

Invented by British scientist Michael Faraday in the mid-1830s, a Faraday cage surrounds its contents with closely woven mesh of metal. The conductive properties of the mesh end up canceling electromagnetic waves that come in contact with it, so even though the cage walls aren't solid, the signals can't get through.

A microwave oven uses a Faraday cage, which is why your flesh doesn't also cook while you're standing next to it waiting for your frozen burrito to thaw out. The mesh can be seen through the transparent door of the oven.

Get More Car Info

However, in addition to cell and wifi signals, the Signal Shield also cancels out Bluetooth. So not only will you not be able to check out your BFF's brunch, you won't have your tunes or podcasts available either. Nissan UK says that the Signal Shield is still in its prototype stages, currently developed for the Juke. It's still a noble effort to combat phone use while driving, which has jumped from 8 percent in 2014 to 31 percent last year, according to the RAC (the UK's equivalent of AAA).

In summation, it's a clever solution for a modern problem — using a technology from the early nineteenth century. Or, you could, you know, just not check your phone by using willpower.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Peugeot to test autonomous cars in Singapore

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has announced it will begin testing autonomous cars in Singapore before the end of the year. The project is a joint effort between PSA and nuTonomy, which develops software. The prototypes will be based on Peugeot's 3008 crossover.   

 7h

Chevrolet Corvette eligible for 10% discount in May

In a bid to boost sales, Chevrolet has announced it's offering 10 percent off of the MSRP of all 2017 Corvette models. The deal -- which lowers the 'Vette's base price to about $50,000 -- is only valid during May.   

 9h

Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant

Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins.   http://detne.ws/2qCytKl

 11h

Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?

The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix.   http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD

 1d

Shaq buys Ford F-650

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys.   http://bit.ly/2qLLluP

 1d

Tesla Model Y getting new platform

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd

 1d

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 2d

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 2d

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 2d

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 2d