Nissan forms new division to accelerate Nismo development

The company promises to expand the Nismo model range and bring the vehicles to more markets.

Nissan has formed a new division dedicated to expanding its Nismo road car business.

The Nismo Cars Business Department is now under the direction of Autech Japan, a Nissan Group company that tunes performance vehicles and converts others for disabled drivers.

The company has tasked the new unit with developing "more appealing products in a shorter time," expanding Nismo into new segments and more global markets.

The current US-market Nismo lineup includes the GT-R, 370Z, Juke and Sentra, while other countries get tuned versions of the Note and Patrol.

The initiative will also include talent from Nissan's Motorsports operations, which will contribute to marketing for production cars.

An executive in 2015 hinted that a dedicated Nismo supercar might be added to the lineup at some point, complementing the existing Nismo variants that are all based on standard production cars.