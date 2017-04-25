Nissan forms new division to accelerate Nismo development

Most Discussed
Borgward to build plant in Germany
Borgward was recently resurrected with help from BAIC, an automaker owned by the Chinese government. The brand plans to begin building a factory in its home town of Bremen, Germany, next year. The plant will produce an all-electric crossover, among other models. Production is tentatively scheduled to kick off in 2019. http://bit.ly/2pdejUk
GM fires nearly 2,700 in Venezuela
General Motors has reportedly fired nearly 2,700 employees in Venezuela by sending them a text message, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The company's Venezuelan plant hasn't produced a car since early 2016, and it was recently seized by the nation's government. http://reut.rs/2pcLvLA
Jaguar XF Sportbrake teased
Jaguar is getting ready to launch a second-generation of its XF Sportbrake wagon. http://bit.ly/2penP9u
Honda to bring back Passport nameplate?
A trademark application suggests Honda could resurrect the Passport nameplate. Launched in 1993, the Passport was a badge-engineered Isuzu Rodeo, and Honda's first entry into the light truck segment. The 21st century Passport could be a short-wheelbase variant of the Pilot. http://bit.ly/2pct0qD
80-mile Mercedes SL sells at auction
A 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500 with just 80 miles on the clock just sold for approximately $73,000. The convertible was stored indoors for decades because the owner lost the keys shortly after taking delivery. http://bit.ly/2pcpRaf
Mitsubishi launches Special Vehicle Projects division
Mitsubishi has launched a sub-division named Special Vehicle Projects (SVP). SVP is similar to Land Rover's SVO sub-brand, but right now it's only focusing on making visual modifications to cars. Its first model is a limited-edition L200 pickup named Barbarian. http://bit.ly/2pcu2Tn
Mercedes-AMG to open standalone showrooms in the UK
Mercedes-AMG will open a standalone showroom in the United Kingdom before the end of the year. Standalone stores are becoming a popular way for AMG to distance itself from parent company Mercedes-Benz. The brand already operates a standalone showroom in Tokyo, and it will soon open one in Sydney, Shanghai, and Abu Dhabi. http://bit.ly/2oZFgwf
Mercedes celebrates test track's 50th
Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its test track in Stuttgart, Germany. The facility boasts 15.5 kilometers' worth of test tracks including a crosswind section, a slalom section, and a steep-bank curve. Mercedes has regularly updated the facility over the past five decades.
Porsche dealers asking for Panamera five-seater
Porsche dealers in the United States are asking the company to build a five-seater version of the Panamera sedan. If approved, the sedan will receive the Sport Turismo model's 4+1 seating configuration. A final decision on whether to give dealers a five-seater model hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2oZUiSn