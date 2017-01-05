Nissan kicks off teaser campaign for next-gen Leaf

Ikea grand opening could shut down Ohio roadways

The grand opening of the first Ikea in Columbus, Ohio, could shut down exits on Interstate 71, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Ikea is expecting enthusiastic shoppers to line up as early as two days in advance of the store's opening on June 5th, and as many as 15,000 customers may visit the store each day of its opening week. Seeking to avoid stopped traffic on I-71, local officials plan to shut down several exits. http://bit.ly/2qVU6Wt