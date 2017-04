Nissan Leaf first EV to enter Mongol Rally [Video]

The charity drive is unsupported with no 'on the road' backup, requiring participants to get help from locals when things inevitably go wrong.

A modified Nissan Leaf is claimed to be the first electric car to compete in the grueling 10,000-mile Mongol Rally.Developed by EV advocate Plug In Adventures, the 30-kWh Leaf 'AT-EV' (all-terrain electric vehicle) has been outfitted with Speedline SL2 Marmora wheels and Maxsport RB3 narrow tires for better performance on poor roads. Welded plates help protect the wishbones, brake lines and other components.A custom roof rack helps haul necessary gear for the most remote sections of the rally, while a Lazer Triple-R light bar provides 16,400 lumens of supplemental lighting at night.The front driver and passenger area has been left mostly untouched, though the rear seats have been removed to save weight and provide more space for safety gear."The Mongol Rally is our most challenging electric vehicle drive to date, but it's one we've been planning for a number of years," said Plug In Adventures founder Chris Ramsey. "Not only will we face a dwindling number of EV chargers the further east we go, the terrain also becomes more difficult to navigate."The Mongol Rally is not timed but requires vehicles to drive across a wide range of challenging terrain including mountains, deserts and steppes as participants attempt to traverse all the way from the UK to Mongolia. The rally launches on July 16.