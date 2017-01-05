Nissan planning plug-in crossover

  • May 22, 2017, 10:01 am
  • May 22, 2017, 10:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Nissan will expand its electric offerings to include a crossover.

Nissan's next-generation of electric vehicles will likely include a crossover utility vehicle, the company's zero emissions chief has revealed.

Nissan currently offers just one electric vehicle — the Leaf hatchback — but that will change in the coming years as the automaker widens its range of battery-powered vehicles. Among that new crop of EVs will be an electric CUV.

"We are clearly focusing our attention on a crossover EV, because it's our DNA," Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's executive vice president for zero emissions, told Automotive News. "The crossover will really embody the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features."

Schillaci didn't reveal when an electric utility vehicle might land in Nissan showrooms, but it'll likely be soon. Demand for crossover utility vehicles is through the roof, with Nissan now calling for 60 percent of its total volume to come from the market segment.

RELATED CARS
2017 Nissan Armada
2017 Nissan Titan
2016 Nissan Altima Sedan
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Leaf
2016 Nissan Quest
2016 Nissan NV
2016 Nissan NV Passenger
2015 Nissan Versa Note
2016 Nissan NV200

Nissan will launch the second-generation of its all-electric Leaf later this year.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4x4 CRD
First Drive: 2014 Citroen C4 Cactus [Review]
Mitsubishi again delays Outlander plug-in hybrid for US market
Mitsubishi to launch compact EV with 250-mile range by 2020?
BMW sells 100,000th electrified vehicle
BMW labor chief blasts execs for 'slow' investment in EVs

Now

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 15m

Nissan planning electric crossover

Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup.   http://bit.ly/2r92mCK

 59m

2018 Volvo XC40 spied

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior.   http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v

 1h

Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future

"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.   

 1h

Fiat updates 500L

Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.   

 1h

Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday

"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.   

 1h

Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

Bill Ford thanked former Ford CEO Mark Fields during a press conference. "Mark had a tremendous career at Ford and did great things. I'm very thankful for Mark."   

 1h

Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO

Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.   

 2h

Italy's Innocenti revived

A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation.   http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

 3h

Mazda hints at new rotary-engined sports car

Mazda's official magazine hints a new rotary-powered sports car is on the way. Interestingly, the model might run on hydrogen. It's not expected to debut until 2020, when the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2r8anaT

 4h