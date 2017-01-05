Nissan planning plug-in crossover

Most Discussed
NY officials consider making Times Square car-free
City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC. http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5
Nissan planning electric crossover
Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup. http://bit.ly/2r92mCK
2018 Volvo XC40 spied
The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior. http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v
Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future
"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.
Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO
Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.
Italy's Innocenti revived
A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation. http://bit.ly/2r90JVz
Mazda hints at new rotary-engined sports car
Mazda's official magazine hints a new rotary-powered sports car is on the way. Interestingly, the model might run on hydrogen. It's not expected to debut until 2020, when the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary. http://bit.ly/2r8anaT