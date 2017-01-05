Nissan planning plug-in crossover

Nissan will expand its electric offerings to include a crossover.

Nissan's next-generation of electric vehicles will likely include a crossover utility vehicle, the company's zero emissions chief has revealed.

Nissan currently offers just one electric vehicle — the Leaf hatchback — but that will change in the coming years as the automaker widens its range of battery-powered vehicles. Among that new crop of EVs will be an electric CUV.

"We are clearly focusing our attention on a crossover EV, because it's our DNA," Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's executive vice president for zero emissions, told Automotive News. "The crossover will really embody the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features."

Schillaci didn't reveal when an electric utility vehicle might land in Nissan showrooms, but it'll likely be soon. Demand for crossover utility vehicles is through the roof, with Nissan now calling for 60 percent of its total volume to come from the market segment.

Nissan will launch the second-generation of its all-electric Leaf later this year.