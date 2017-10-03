Nissan prices 2017 Rogue Sport

  • Apr 25, 2017, 1:28 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Nissan has released pricing information for the 2017 Rogue Sport, the newest addition to its lineup.

The Rogue Sport slots neatly between the Juke and the regular Rogue in terms of price and size. At launch, the lineup will be divided into three trim levels named S, SV, and SL, respectively.

Pricing starts at $21,420 for the front-wheel drive S model. The SV is priced at $23,020, while the range-topping SL costs $26,070. Buyers must add a mandatory $960 destination charge to the aforementioned figures, meaning the cheapest Rogue Sport starts at $22,380.

The list of standard features includes LED signature lighting, cloth upholstery, a six-way manual adjustable driver's seat, a four-speaker sound system with a five-inch display, a multi-function steering wheel, a 40/60-split second-row seat, and manual A/C.

The top SL trim can be decked out with electronic driving aids at an extra cost. Available optional equipment includes forward emergency braking, pedestrian detection, a blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, and rear cross traffic alert.

The only engine available is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower at 147 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive come standard, while all-wheel drive is a $1,350 option on all trim levels.

Fuel economy checks in at 25 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 28 in a combined cycle for the front-wheel drive model. Selecting all-wheel drive lowers those figures to 24, 30, and 27, respectively.

Built in Japan, the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport will go on sale nationwide on May 11.

