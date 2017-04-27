Nissan restarts parts production for vintage Skylines

The Heritage Parts Program will initially focus on components for the R32 GT-R.

Nissan is reportedly restarting parts production for certain older Skyline models.

The Skyline lineup has been popular with collectors for many years, fueling demand for replacement parts and gradually depleting components from salvage yards around the globe.

Supporting the collector market, Nissan is preparing to launch a Heritage Parts Program as part of its newly-reorganized Nismo division, according to a DriveTribe report.

The company is initially focusing on the popular R32 GT-R. Initially arriving in 1989, many of the R32-generation cars are now eligible for the 25-year import exemption rule in the US.

The project will officially launch this fall for the R32. Pricing and future availability for later Skyline models have not yet been announced, however.