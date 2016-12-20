"The engine was in terrible condition. It was impossible to start and many parts were heavily corroded. The front axle was quite damaged, but the worst thing was the electrics, which had been badly attacked by rats," explained Juan Villegas, one of the technicians who participated in the restoration.
Patrol parts are difficult to find, so the team relentlessly called dealers and storage warehouses across Europe to find as many new old stock (NOS) parts as possible. The components that couldn't be sourced new were purchased used and restored in-house.
The 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine was completely re-built, and the frame was given a fresh coat of paint. The body was left un-touched, and it still wears battle scars from its time in the Sahara.
With the truck back in one piece, the team traveled to North Africa to put it through its paces. It's set to join Nissan's official collection.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>