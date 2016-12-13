Nissan sends off Y61-series Patrol with Legend Edition

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 1:24 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The last 300 examples of the fifth-gen Patrol have been set aside for the Australian market.

Nissan's Y61-series Patrol off-roader is retiring after nearly 20 years on the market. The company's Australian division is sending off the model with a limited-edition variant named Legend Edition.

The Legend Edition is based on the ST trim level, and it's only available in polar white, diamond white, or platinum. It receives a long list of genuine Nissan accessories including an airbag-compatible bull bar, a winch, a tow back, a roof rack, and a snorkel.

17-inch alloy wheels, special graphics on both sides, and a soft spare tire cover round out the exterior updates. Inside, the Patrol gains navigation and a rear-view camera. It rolls off the assembly line ready to explore the punishing Australian outback.

Power for the Legend Edition comes from a stock, Patrol-sourced 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 158 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The oil-burner spins all four wheels via either a five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic.

Nissan will build just 300 examples of the Patrol Legend Edition. Off-road enthusiasts outside of Australia are out of luck, because the final batch of Y61-series Patrols has been earmarked for the Australian market.

Pricing starts at 57,990 Australian dollars, a sum that converts to roughly $43,500. The automatic transmission adds 3,000 Australian dollars (about $2,200) to that figure. Even with two pedals, the Patrol is more affordable than the newer, V8-powered Y62 model that's sold as the Armada on our shores.

  

