Nissan tests next-gen EV with 340 miles of range

Most Discussed
Other Leaf Stories
Other Nissan Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
GM expanding Oshawa plant
General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs. http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB
UK license test to include GPS guidance
In the United Kingdom, getting a driver's license will soon require demonstrating the ability to follow a GPS. Starting in December, part of the exam will involve following GPS instructions for at least 20 minutes. http://bit.ly/2qny3Y9
Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories
Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China. http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD
2018 BMW M5 getting RWD button
The 2018 BMW M5 will be all-wheel drive. However, enthusiasts will be able to channel the 4.4-liter V8 engine's full 600-horsepower output to the rear wheels at the push of a button. http://bit.ly/2pArHSg
Marchionne: Ferrari won't turbocharge V12
Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne opined it would be "nuts" to put a turbo -- or two -- on the brand's V12. The engine will always remain naturally-aspirated, but it will rely on hybrid assistance to keep fuel economy in check. http://bit.ly/2pA90OY
Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy
A Ferrari F40 prototype shown at the 1987 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show has burned to the ground in northern Italy. Italian media outlets report the cause of the fire isn't known yet. http://bit.ly/2qngYhe
Porsche patents A-pillar airbag
A patent application reveals Porsche is working on integrating airbags into a car's A-pillars. The device promises to make convertibles safer in the event of a crash. http://bit.ly/2pAkjq9
Samsung prepares to test autonomous cars in Korea
The electronics giant is said to be using modified Hyundai vehicles to test its self-driving technology, according to <em>The Korea Herald</em>. http://bit.ly/2qlP5Ga
Ford building evacuated after report of suspicious package
Ford's Regent Court building at its Dearborn complex was evacuated today due to reports of a suspicious package. The Dearborn Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. The building has since been deemed safe and employees are returning to work, The Detroit News reports. http://detne.ws/2qlV1Ph
Current Mercedes G sticking around after new model arrives
A new, more modern version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is right around the corner, but the current model will remain in production for certain markets, according to Car & Driver. However, the United States isn't one of them. http://bit.ly/2qjEsnm