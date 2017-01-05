Most Discussed

Nissan tests next-gen EV with 340 miles of range

  • May 2, 2017, 10:04 am
  • May 2, 2017, 10:04 am
  •         by Justin King

The new EV is slated to land in 2020, while a new version of the Leaf is due this year with up to 40 percent longer range.

Nissan has confirmed a few details for its updated Leaf and plans for a next-generation long-range model, potentially based on the IDS concept revealed in 2015.
The company's global director of EV and hybrid development, Kazuo Yajima, says a revised Leaf will arrive this year with a modest range increase from 280 kilometers (174 miles) to 350-400 kilometers (217-249 miles), according to an interview with Nikkei Automotive spotted by hybridCars.

The figures reference generous estimates using the Japanese test cycle. If the 43-percent gain is applied to the current Leaf's EPA rating, US buyers might expect to get around 150 miles on a full charge.

The company is already testing a prototype for an EV that will be able to reach 550 kilometers (342 miles) when it lands in showrooms by 2020. Yajima did not name the specific model but promises it will have the same cargo space and exterior dimensions as the current Leaf, hinting at a production version of the IDS (pictured).

The IDS is outfitted with a 60-kWh battery, so its EPA-rated range will likely be closer to the 210-mile benchmark set by the Tesla Model S 60.
Now

GM expanding Oshawa plant

General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs.   http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB

 38m

UK license test to include GPS guidance

In the United Kingdom, getting a driver's license will soon require demonstrating the ability to follow a GPS. Starting in December, part of the exam will involve following GPS instructions for at least 20 minutes.   http://bit.ly/2qny3Y9

 1h

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China.   http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD

 2h

2018 BMW M5 getting RWD button

The 2018 BMW M5 will be all-wheel drive. However, enthusiasts will be able to channel the 4.4-liter V8 engine's full 600-horsepower output to the rear wheels at the push of a button.   http://bit.ly/2pArHSg

 3h

Marchionne: Ferrari won't turbocharge V12

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne opined it would be "nuts" to put a turbo -- or two -- on the brand's V12. The engine will always remain naturally-aspirated, but it will rely on hybrid assistance to keep fuel economy in check.   http://bit.ly/2pA90OY

 4h

Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

A Ferrari F40 prototype shown at the 1987 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show has burned to the ground in northern Italy. Italian media outlets report the cause of the fire isn't known yet.   http://bit.ly/2qngYhe

 5h

Porsche patents A-pillar airbag

A patent application reveals Porsche is working on integrating airbags into a car's A-pillars. The device promises to make convertibles safer in the event of a crash.   http://bit.ly/2pAkjq9

 6h

Samsung prepares to test autonomous cars in Korea

The electronics giant is said to be using modified Hyundai vehicles to test its self-driving technology, according to <em>The Korea Herald</em>.   http://bit.ly/2qlP5Ga

 17h

Ford building evacuated after report of suspicious package

Ford's Regent Court building at its Dearborn complex was evacuated today due to reports of a suspicious package. The Dearborn Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. The building has since been deemed safe and employees are returning to work, The Detroit News reports.   http://detne.ws/2qlV1Ph

 18h

Current Mercedes G sticking around after new model arrives

A new, more modern version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is right around the corner, but the current model will remain in production for certain markets, according to Car & Driver. However, the United States isn't one of them.   http://bit.ly/2qjEsnm

 20h