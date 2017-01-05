Nissan tests next-gen EV with 340 miles of range

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China. http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD