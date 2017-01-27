Nissan to preview next Z in Tokyo?

The next Z could receive a 500-horsepower hybrid drivetrain.

Nissan will travel to the Tokyo Auto Show to unveil a thinly-veiled concept that will preview the next Z car, according to a recent report.

Widespread industry rumors indicated the Z would morph into a crossover, but Car & Driver has learned the model will remain a coupe after all. It will be positioned in the same segment as the current model (pictured). Visually it will adopt a more chiseled design inspired by the Vmotion 2.0 concept that debuted a few weeks ago at the Detroit Auto Show.

Nissan is developing the next Z with input from its Infiniti division. The coupe will share its rear-wheel drive platform and its twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine with the Q60. The six-cylinder will produce 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm in its basic state of tune.

Car & Driver reports three powertrain options will be offered. One of them will be a hybrid drivetrain built around the aforementioned V6. It will work with a compact electric motor to generate up to 500 horsepower. The third option is likely a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, though technical details are still few and far between.

Nissan hasn't commented on the Z's future, so we'll have to wait until the Tokyo show opens its doors in October to find out if the rumor is accurate. The 370Z's replacement will debut in 2018, and it will go on sale the following year. Pricing will start in the $30,000 range.