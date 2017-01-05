NLRB files unfair labor practice complaint against Volkswagen

Most Discussed
FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect
FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2qzK25v
Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower
South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up. http://reut.rs/2r9somi
Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test
A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable. http://bit.ly/2raaX52
Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower
Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi