NLRB files unfair labor practice complaint against Volkswagen

  • May 12, 2017, 1:26 pm
  • May 12, 2017, 1:26 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

UAW claims pro-union workers are being targeted for cost hikes, hours cuts.

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Volkswagen Friday, claiming pro-union laborers at the company's Chattanooga facility were subjected to increased healthcare costs and reduced hours without bargaining.
VW's Chattanooga facility has a somewhat unconventional labor force. Its blue-collar employees are not represented by the UAW, however its skilled-trade workers voted to unionize in 2015.

Volkswagen, the complaint alleges, unilaterally slashed those skilled-trade workers' shifts to 8 hours (from 12) and increased their healthcare outlays. The NLRB filed its complaint on the basis that, "[w]ages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment of the Unit ... are mandatory subjects for the purposes of collective bargaining," AP reports (via CNBC).

Currently, Volkswagen is contesting previous NLRB rulings in favor of the plant's unionized minority in appeals court, and the wire service reports that the company will not negotiate with UAW representatives at its facility until those issues are decided, as the very act of bargaining with the union while the case is still being argued in court would undermine the company's legal arguments.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect

FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2qzK25v

 15m

Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower

South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up.   http://reut.rs/2r9somi

 1h

Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable.   http://bit.ly/2raaX52

 2h

Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower

Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 3h

Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings

The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.   

 4h

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 5h

Skoda previews Karoq crossover

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has released a dark teaser image to preview the Karoq crossover. The design is still under wraps, but we can already tell the Karoq is essentially a scaled-down version of the bigger Kodiaq.   

 6h

ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust

ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.   

 7h

Updated Honda Fit introduced in Japan

Honda has updated the Japanese-spec Fit. The visual updates are minor, but they bring the hatchback in line with the rest of the company's lineup. The U.S.-spec model will likely get the same nip-and-tuck in the coming months.   

 8h

Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids

Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 9h