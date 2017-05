NLRB files unfair labor practice complaint against Volkswagen

UAW claims pro-union workers are being targeted for cost hikes, hours cuts.

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Volkswagen Friday, claiming pro-union laborers at the company's Chattanooga facility were subjected to increased healthcare costs and reduced hours without bargaining.VW's Chattanooga facility has a somewhat unconventional labor force. Its blue-collar employees are not represented by the UAW, however its skilled-trade workers voted to unionize in 2015.Volkswagen, the complaint alleges, unilaterally slashed those skilled-trade workers' shifts to 8 hours (from 12) and increased their healthcare outlays. The NLRB filed its complaint on the basis that, "[w]ages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment of the Unit ... are mandatory subjects for the purposes of collective bargaining," AP reports (via CNBC).Currently, Volkswagen is contesting previous NLRB rulings in favor of the plant's unionized minority in appeals court, and the wire service reports that the company will not negotiate with UAW representatives at its facility until those issues are decided, as the very act of bargaining with the union while the case is still being argued in court would undermine the company's legal arguments.