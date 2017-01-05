Audi A3 to get four-door coupe body style?

  • Updated January 30, 2017, 5:13 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
Audi could expand the A3 lineup with a four-door coupe, according to British magazine Auto Express. The company's dealers are asking for a sleek-looking, youth-focused car to pit against the Mercedes-Benz CLA. http://bit.ly/2jlFf4v

Now

Shaq buys Ford F-650

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys.   http://bit.ly/2qLLluP

 16h

Tesla Model Y getting new platform

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd

 18h

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 1d

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 1d

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 1d

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 1d

Darth Vader inspired the 2018 Ford Mustang

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang is quietly inspired by Darth Vader. "The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape," Ford design boss Melvin Betancourt explained.   

 1d