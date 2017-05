Army showcases stealthy hydrogen fuel cell vehicle

The US Army unveiled its ZH2, a stealth vehicle with hydrogen fuel cell and electric drive that was developed by GM. The truck's drive system doesn't produce smoke, odor, thermal signature or noise, while the hydrogen cell can produce two gallons of potable water per hour and 25 kilowatts of continuous power or 50 kW of peak power when not driving. The modified Chevy Colorado is fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell and electric drive; it will be tested by Soldiers in field conditions later this year. http://bit.ly/2jx0U4J