New 540-acre, $45m facility for smart mobility testing

Ohio’s Transportation Research Center is getting a new 540-acre facility specifically for testing and researching smart mobility solutions, with on-site plans for a 12-lane intersection and reconfigurable test platform wider than 50 highway lines. Funded by a new $45 million grant from Ohio State Universit (and Ohio state funds and Jobs Ohio, the new facility will be able to simulate conditions in urban, rural and suburban settings, including the ability to simulate traffic, car crashes, different network connectivity and smart infrastructure and more. http://tcrn.ch/2jx1n6Z