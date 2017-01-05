Tesla, Waymo report Self-Driving Cars data

Alphabet's Waymo said its fleet of self-driving vehicles logged more than 600,000 miles last year on public roads in California, while rival Tesla Inc reported operating autonomous vehicles for just 550 miles on public roads since last October, according to reports released on Wednesday by the California's DMV. Waymo, formerly Google's auto unit, operated a fleet of 60 autonomous vehicles last year while it saw a 50 percent increase in miles traveled last year, it said that the number self-driving disengagements--times when a human had to take control-- fell by 75 percent to 124, an average of one every 5,000 miles. On the other hand, Tesla reported 182 “disengagements,” or about 0.33 disengagements per autonomous mile said that there were “no emergencies, accidents or collisions.”