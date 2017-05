A dozen FCA models will use Alfa's Giorgio platform

The rear-wheel drive architecture that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia will be shared with other FCA brands. The replacements for the Dodge Journey, Charger, Challenger, and Durango will all ride on the platform. Maserati's next Quattroporte, Ghibli, and GranTurismo models will also be built on it, as will the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler 300. http://bit.ly/2jERh9b