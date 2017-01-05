Crews extinguish 'violent' fire at Volvo's home factory

Most Discussed
Bugatti goes big in Dubai
Bugatti has open its largest showroom in the UAE. http://bit.ly/2r2HqtG
Alfa prices Stelvio SUV
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio can be yours for around $43,000. http://bit.ly/2pk2HSr
Next Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's bones
The next generation of the Infiniti QX80 will ride on an evolution of the current model's architecture, according to Motor Trend. It will also use the same 5.6-liter V8, though a smaller engine option might be added later in the production run. http://bit.ly/2r0W1pz
Daihatsu shows new Mira e:S in Japan
Daihatsu has introduced a new kei car named Mira e:S on the Japanese market. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 1,400-pound Mira e:S returns 82 mpg in the Japanese testing cycle.
Opel Insignia wagon reports for duty
The new Opel Insignia wagon (sold as a Buick on our shores) is ready to assist fire departments across Europe. The Peugeot-owned brand explains the kitted-up wagon was designed to be used as a mobile command center.
Rare Lamborghini Diablo GTR for sale
One of the 30 examples of the Lamborghini Diablo GTR ever built could be yours. Car number 22 is up for sale in Denmark with just over 6,000 miles on the odometer. A price hasn't been set yet. http://bit.ly/2r0McYM
Waymo's autonomous cars log 3M miles
Waymo's autonomous test cars have crossed the three million mile mark. The program started in 2009, but the last million miles were logged in just seven months. http://bit.ly/2r0MK0D
Mercedes gives up on certifying 2017 diesels
Mercedes-Benz has stopped trying to get its 2017 diesel-powered models certified by the EPA. It hasn't decided whether it will try again, or whether it will pull out of the diesel market altogether. http://bit.ly/2r0BYrd
Hyundai Kona spied camo-free
Amateur spy shots taken in Portugal have prematurely revealed Hyundai's Kona crossover. The hatchback-on-stilts will make its official debut in the coming weeks, but we don't know whether it's coming to America yet. http://bit.ly/2r0TGLj
BMW to boost production capacity
BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021. http://bit.ly/2piNCAy