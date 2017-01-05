Elon Musk spars with activists over Trump advisory panel

  • Updated February 6, 2017, 12:51 pm
  •         by Justin King
"Activists should be pushing for more moderates to advise President, not fewer," he quipped on Twitter. "How could only having extremists advise him possibly be good?" http://bit.ly/2jUWkxD

Now

Daihatsu shows new Mira e:S in Japan

Daihatsu has introduced a new kei car named Mira e:S on the Japanese market. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive, the 1,400-pound Mira e:S returns 82 mpg in the Japanese testing cycle.   

 11h

Opel Insignia wagon reports for duty

The new Opel Insignia wagon (sold as a Buick on our shores) is ready to assist fire departments across Europe. The Peugeot-owned brand explains the kitted-up wagon was designed to be used as a mobile command center.   

 12h

Hyundai Kona spied camo-free

Amateur spy shots taken in Portugal have prematurely revealed Hyundai's Kona crossover. The hatchback-on-stilts will make its official debut in the coming weeks, but we don't know whether it's coming to America yet.   http://bit.ly/2r0TGLj

 16h

BMW to boost production capacity

BMW will boost its annual production capacity to three million units by 2020, according to a German newspaper. The brand is embarking on a model offensive, and it plans on launching no less than 25 new models by 2021.   http://bit.ly/2piNCAy

 17h