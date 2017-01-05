Is this the Mercedes-Maybach G650?

Most Discussed
Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines
Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020. http://bit.ly/2r4qovm
Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911
Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road. http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT
Harley-Davidson developing electric motorcycles
Emblematic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has confirmed it's developing a range of electric models. The bikes are part of an ambitious product offensive, though Harley hasn't revealed when they'll hit the market. http://bit.ly/2pn51Ix
VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation
A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal. http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ
China's GAC building huge factory for U.S.-bound EVs
Chinese automaker GAC is constructing a massive, $6.5 billion factory to manufacture electric vehicles. Some of the models might be shipped to the United States in the coming years, according to Autoblog.
2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale
A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000. http://bit.ly/2r4zlES
BMW previews 8 Series
BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.
VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate
Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.
Euro-spec BMW 2 Series gets nip-and-tuck
BMW has given the Euro-spec 2 Series minor updates inside and out. The U.S.-spec model is expected to receive the same changes in time for the 2018 model year. http://bit.ly/2r4BkJs