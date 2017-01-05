Toyota: updated Yaris a €90 million investment

  • Updated February 7, 2017, 5:21 am
  •         by Ronan Glon
The 2017 Yaris isn't entirely new, but Toyota explains it took €90 million (about $96 million) to develop. There are over 900 new parts, including the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The revised Yaris was largely designed in Europe, and it will be built in France.

Now

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 3h

VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation

A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal.   http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ

 5h

2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale

A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000.   http://bit.ly/2r4zlES

 7h

BMW previews 8 Series

BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.   

 8h

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate

Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.   

 8h